No more mass exodus, we are in power now: Yogi

As reports of migration of some Hindu families from a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here, triggered a huge controversy here and drew sharp reactions from Hindu outfits, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that there would be no ''mass exodus'' from anywhere in the BJP regime.

''Who will migrate now?....we are in power now....there will not be any mass migration as long as we are in power,'' Adityanath said while responding to queries in this regard at a press conference in Saharanpur.

He also claimed that no ''mass exodus'' of Hindu families had taken place in Meerut town. ''Some people (Hindus) may have left the locality owing to personal reasons,'' he said.

Adityanath's reply came in response to the reports that scores of Hindu families had migrated from Prahalad Nagar locality in Meerut town as they felt threatened by the Muslims.

Pictures showing several houses with 'yeh makan bikau hai' (this house is for sale) had appeared on the social networking sites as well as in some local newspapers.

The chief minister said that the officials had been directed to look into the matter and address the concerns of the people.

A team of senior officials had visited the locality to ascertain the facts. The team concluded that there was no ''threat'' from any community and that there was no ''mass migration''.

The residents of the locality had alleged that members of one particular community often misbehaved with the women and that they found it difficult to continue to live there.

Earlier also a mass exodus of Hindu families was reported from Kairana area in UP's Shamli district, about 500 kilometres from here. The issue had triggered a huge controversy then and hogged nationwide limelight.