No normalisation of scores in CUET-PG: UGC chairman

No normalisation of scores in CUET-PG: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The results for the CUET-PG were announced on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The results for the CUET-PG were announced on Monday.

"No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," Kumar told PTI.

In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores.

Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates."

Unlike CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CUET
Common University Entrance Test
UGC
University Grants Commission
Education
National Testing Agency
NTA
India News

What's Brewing

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 