No plan to run special trains for stranded migrant labourers: Railways

Indian Railways on Wednesday denied the rumors of running passengers trains to clear rush of stranded migrant labourers from various locations to send them to their villages.

Because of rumors that Secunderbad based South Central Railway will run Jansadharan Special trains, a large number of migrant labourers gathered at railway stations on Tuesday night in different states.

"No decision has been taken to run any Jansadharan Special trains to clear the rush of stranded migrant labourers from various locations over South Central Railway ( SCR). It is also stated that such news may lead to unnecessary crowding at stations, thereby, defeating the purpose of the fight against COVID-19 spread", Railways clarified.

Railways already extended the suspension of passenger trains till May 3 midnight and stopped advanced ticket booking till further order. Railways also announced that passengers who have booked tickets for May 3 onwards journey will also get a full refund if they desired to cancel their ticket.

Railways suspended over 13,500 passengers trains since March 24 after nationwide lockdown took place