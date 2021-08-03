No proposal to bifurcate Tamil Nadu: Centre

No proposal to bifurcate Tamil Nadu under consideration: Centre

Lok Sabha members T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam had asked whether the government had any proposal to bifurcate any state

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 15:15 ist
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Government on Tuesday told Parliament that there was no proposal under its consideration to bifurcate Tamil Nadu.

“Presently, no such proposal is under consideration,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in response to a question from members from Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha members T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam had asked whether the government had any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country, including the state of Tamil Nadu.

Read | Insult to Parliament: PM slams Oppn for tearing papers

The question was raised amid speculation over carving out the 'Kongu Nadu' region in western Tamil Nadu as a separate state after the BJP mentioned it as the region to which Minister of State L Murugan belongs to, instead of Namakkal, his hometown.

Kongu Nadu, which comprises Namakkal, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore, is considered as the stronghold of the Gounder community, a powerful Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
India
bifurcation
Parliament
Monsoon Session

Related videos

What's Brewing

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 