No respite as petrol, diesel prices hiked again

The fuel prices remained unchanged for the past two days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2021, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 10:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

After remaining unchanged for two days, fuel prices were hiked yet again on Thursday to align domestic rates with firming international oil prices.

With the hike of 35 paise per litre each, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi climbed to Rs 104.79 per litre and Rs 93.52 per litre, respectively. 

Petrol and diesel costs Rs 110.75 a litre and Rs 101.40 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 113.37 a litre and Rs 102.66 a litre in Bhopal, Rs 105.43 a litre and Rs 96.63 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 102.10 a litre and 97.93 a litre in Chennai, respectively.

More to follow...

