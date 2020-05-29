No sign of community spread of COVID-19 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi

Two cabin crew of Air India were among the 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala on Friday (May 29), while one person who came down from UAE died.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that so far there are no signs of community spread in the state as the government is taking effective steps to contain the local spread. Only one out of 71 patients tested were so far found positive in Kerala, while at the national level it was one out of 23. After the return of Keralites from abroad and other states from May first week, only ten percent got COVID-19 infection in Kerala through local contact so far.

Among the 62 tested positive on Friday, 56 were from abroad and other states. Two were prison inmates. Two Air India cabin crew tested positive were on a Vande Bharat mission flight. Their source of infection was yet to be traced. One health worker also got infected taking the total number of health workers infected to 28. One person got the infection through a local contact.

The deceased person was Joshi, 68, a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta. He came down from UAE on May 11 and was under treatment at Kottayam medical college. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that he was diabetic and was also having other issues like obesity.