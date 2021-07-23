No timeline can be indicated now on completing Covid-19 vaccination: Centre in Lok Sabha

No fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive but the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to questions raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress' Mala Roy.

The Minister also said between August 2021 and December 2021, a total of 135 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be available.

"In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of Covid-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021," Pawar said.

Asked whether the government has taken note of a significant delay in entering into advance purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers thereby adversely affecting the pace of vaccine rollout, the Minister said there has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers.

Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them, she said.

The Minister also said Rs 9725.15 crore have been spent so far on the Covid-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines and operational cost for vaccination.