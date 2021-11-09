10-day ‘corona curfew’ starts in parts of Srinagar

A 10-day ‘corona curfew’, imposed in 15 localities of Srinagar amid rising Covid-19 cases, to start on Wednesday.

A 24-hour complete ‘corona curfew’ with no movement of people, except for permissible activities, was imposed in Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora and different pockets of Bemina from midnight Tuesday, Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad said.

“All essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue both in the public and private sectors. Standalone groceries/vegetable/milk/meat shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7 AM to 11 AM only,” the order issued by the DC Srinagar, reads.

The curfew was imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus ahead of winter for a period of 10 days. Asad said there has been a steep rise in Covid positive cases in Srinagar in the past 17 days and 63 per cent of the daily cases have been detected from a few particular areas.

Of the 1165 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir till November 8, almost half or 587 are in Srinagar.

Though Covid-19 cases recorded a sharp decline in October, J&K has been witnessing a slow and consistent rise in active cases over the past two weeks- majority of which is contributed by Srinagar.

