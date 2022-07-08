10 pilgrims die, over 40 missing as cloudburst hits Baltal base camp of Amarnath Yatra

Cloudburst in Amarnath kills 10, over 40 missing

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters

Zulfikar Majid
  • Jul 08 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 20:41 ist

At least 10 pilgrims died and 40 others were missing after a cloudburst hit Baltal base camp of Shri Amarnath yatra in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday. 

Officials said the cloud burst occurred at around 5:30 pm and it triggered flash floods. Five pilgrims were rescued while around 40 people are still missing. More than two dozen tents and three langars were reportedly washed away by floods.

 "So far bodies of 10 pilgrims have been recovered,” a senior NDRF official said. 

Teams of police, NDRF and SDRF besides security forces have rushed to carry out rescue operations, he said. 

Earlier in a tweet, police said that “some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave". "Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

amarnath yatra
India News
cloudburst
Jammu and Kashmir

