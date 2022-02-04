1,200 industrial units in pipeline for Jammu & Kashmir

While only 1,919 industrial units in the organised sector were established in Kashmir since 1947, the J&K administration is in process of allotting land to about 1,200 new units for industrial development in the region.

In two and half years since the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370, the region is well on its way to become a model union territory, with investments, infrastructure, tourism, social welfare and agriculture showing unprecedented growth.

The land bank of almost 6,000 'kanals' (750 acres) is spread across at least 21 industrial estates in Kashmir and land allotment process is likely to begin this month.

Director Industries and Commerce Department, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, says that not only investors from across the country, but big companies from countries like Dubai too are showing keen interest in investment in the Valley. “Since 1947, we have had only 1,919 units in the organised sector. Now, in one go, we are going to allot land for around 1,200 units,” he told DH.

Among the big groups that have already been allotted land in Kashmir for establishing their units include Jindal Steels. UAE-based retail major Lulu group is also setting up a food processing and logistic hub in Kashmir and it has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the J&K government in this regard.

In 2021, the J&K administration set up an online portal, InvestJK, “a single-window clearance system for ease of doing business in J&K.”

Shah said, “There has been a massive response from the investors and about one out of three applications can be accommodated.”

Official figures reveal that the industries department has received 4,114 online applications under the J&K Land Allotment policy with a pledge of Rs 44,327 crore in investment. Once finalised, the investment can generate nearly two lakh jobs in the UT, it said.

However, keeping in view the fragility of Kashmir’s ecosystem, the J&K administration is not encouraging high-pollution industrial units like cement factories, brick kilns, steel and iron plants and stone crushing units.

