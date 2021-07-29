14 engineering colleges to offer education in 5 languages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily.

"Our youth have a new enthusiasm, they are ready for change. Covid changed the entire education scenario but students have adapted to online education easily," PM Modi said.

He lauded the efforts of officials and stakeholders and said, "Even amid the pandemic, the policy is being implemented with help of suggestions of over lakhs of citizens, teachers, autonomous bodies and by deploying task force, in a phased manner."

"India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building," said PM Modi.

He added that there are 14 engineering colleges in eight states that offer education in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla.