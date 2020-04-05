14 more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir; tally reaches 106

For the second consecutive day, Jammu and Kashmir saw a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases with 14 persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory (UT) to 106.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal in a tweet said: “#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir 14 new cases in Kashmir Division. Total number of positive cases in J&K now 106. Active cases in Kashmir-82 and Jammu -18 (sic).”

On Saturday J&K saw the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases with 17 persons testing positive for COVID-19. Those tested positive on Saturday included a 66-year-old man from northern Kupwara district, his 56-year-old wife and 27-year-old son and two women from the same district. All of them had returned from Bangladesh and stayed at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi before returning to the Valley recently.

There have been two deaths due to the disease so far in J&K, while three patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, with coronavirus spreading fast in Kashmir, authorities further tightened restrictions on the movement and assembly of people. Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have sealed off the main roads in the valley and erected barriers at several places to check unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the Union Territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till March 31 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19.