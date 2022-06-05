15 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 15 people are feared dead after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge here on Sunday, officials said.
The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, they said.
Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot.
The officials said 15 of the passengers are feared dead.
Further information is awaited.
Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international
World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth
World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost
Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health
Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas
Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past
Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu
Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating
Seeing the environment from a gender lens
Going green is the new red, period.