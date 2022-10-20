16-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village here, police said on Thursday.
According to a complaint filed by the minor’s family, the incident happened on October 17 in Dhammaur police station area, they said.
They alleged the accused even threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it.
The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Dhammaur police station in-charge Shyam Sundar said.
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the two men and further investigation is underway, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall
JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth
Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking
In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system
Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need
DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton
People of Ukraine win EU rights award