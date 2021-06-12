2 cops, as many civilians killed, 3 injured in Sopore militant attack

At least two cops and as many civilians were killed and three others injured after militants opened fire on a joint police and CRPF party in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said the militants attacked a joint team of J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the congested Arampora area of Sopore, 54 kms from Srinagar.

At least seven persons, including four policemen and three civilians, were injured in the attack, police said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where four of them — two cops and two civilians — were declared brought dead.

The condition of two other injured is stated to be critical and they have been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment, health officials said.

Reports said immediately after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a massive manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier on March 29, two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in a militant attack outside the municipality office in Sopore. Police later claimed that the Pakistani militant involved in the killings was killed in an encounter with security forces along with his accomplices on May 4 in the Nathipora area of the town.

