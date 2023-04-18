2 killed as minibus carrying Rajasthan tourists overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

2 die as minibus carrying Rajasthan tourists overturns

The incident occurred in the Dadri area around 11 pm on Monday

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Apr 18 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and an eight-year-old boy died while over half-a-dozen people were injured when their mini-bus overturned after being hit by a vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Two die in fatal accidents in North Bengaluru

The passengers of the mini-bus hailed from Rajasthan. They were returning from Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar when the accident occurred, officials said.

"The mini-bus was trying to park along the expressway when an unidentified vehicle hit it from the rear, overturning it," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | UP: 6 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

"In the incident, Awadh (8) and Devendra (31) died while six other passengers, including a three-year-old child, and the driver were admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences," the spokesperson said.

