2 militants killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.
The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow".
#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/AaSI0CcMyK
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021
Watch the latest DH videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube