2 militants killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

  • Dec 13 2021, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.

 In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow". 

