2 soldiers among 3 killed in separate accidents in J&K

Two Army men and another person were killed in separate road accidents in Udhampur and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as havaldar Suresh Kumar and Naik V M Pawar of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, they said.

They died after their vehicle plunged into a 50-feet gorge in Udhampur district on Tuesday, a police official said, adding the bodies were handed over to their unit after completion of legal formalities.

In another accident, a car rolled down into a deep gorge in Gandoh area of Doda district resulting in the death of a 50-year-old person on Wednesday.

Pawan Kumar (34) and his wife Pooja Devi (30) were injured in the incident and shifted to hospital, police added.