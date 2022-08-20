2 women suspected of smuggling turtles arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to completely overhaul the 81-year-old jail manual in the state providing several facilities to the women inmates, who can now do makeup and observe 'karva chauth' (fasting by women for the wellbeing of their husbands) and wear 'mangalsutra' (a sacred golden thread which is a symbol of their marriage).

The new jail manual also allows the male inmates to get free shaving facilities besides providing a park for the children, who are born in the prison and live with their mothers, according to the officials here.

''Women prisoners will get shampoo, coconut hair oil and can have their hair cut.....they can also put on mangalsutra and wear salwar-kurta and observe fast on karva chauth and teej,'' said a senior home department official.

The official said that the 'namkaran sanskar' (naming ceremony) of the children born in the jail would be held in the prison by a priest in accordance with the rituals of their religion.

''Arrangements will be made for educating such children and teachers will be appointed for this purpose.....the jails will also have children parks where the children can play,'' he added.

The official said that the menu of the jail would also be changed to make provision for cooking 'kheer' (a sweet dish prepared usually on special occasions) during the Hindu festivals. ''The Muslim inmates will be served dates and fruits during their festivals,'' he said.

The security arrangements inside the jails would be modernised.

The official said that the state cabinet, in its meeting held here recently, had given its nod to change the 1941 jail manual, which was archaic.