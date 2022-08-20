2 women suspected of smuggling turtles held in UP

2 women suspected of smuggling turtles arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The women said they had collected the turtles from the nearby areas and boarded the train to take them to Siliguri

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 20 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iSTock photo

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to completely overhaul the 81-year-old jail manual in the state providing several facilities to the women inmates, who can now do makeup and observe 'karva chauth' (fasting by women for the wellbeing of their husbands) and wear 'mangalsutra' (a sacred golden thread which is a symbol of their marriage).

The new jail manual also allows the male inmates to get free shaving facilities besides providing a park for the children, who are born in the prison and live with their mothers, according to the officials here.

''Women prisoners will get shampoo, coconut hair oil and can have their hair cut.....they can also put on mangalsutra and wear salwar-kurta and observe fast on karva chauth and teej,'' said a senior home department official.

The official said that the 'namkaran sanskar' (naming ceremony) of the children born in the jail would be held in the prison by a priest in accordance with the rituals of their religion.

''Arrangements will be made for educating such children and teachers will be appointed for this purpose.....the jails will also have children parks where the children can play,'' he added.

The official said that the menu of the jail would also be changed to make provision for cooking 'kheer' (a sweet dish prepared usually on special occasions) during the Hindu festivals. ''The Muslim inmates will be served dates and fruits during their festivals,'' he said.

The security arrangements inside the jails would be modernised.

The official said that the state cabinet, in its meeting held here recently, had given its nod to change the 1941 jail manual, which was archaic.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Turtles
wildlife
India News

What's Brewing

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

 