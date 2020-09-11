20 arrested for graft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Twenty people including two state transport department employees were arrested following a vigilance department raid at the sub-divisional transport office here.

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said on Friday that vigilance department teams of Lucknow and Bareilly had met him on Thursday and informed about corruption in the transport office.

Later, a raid with the help of local administration was carried out at the transport office and two employees and 18 touts were arrested, the DM said.

Rs 4 lakh in cash has been recovered from them and the arrested employees have been suspended, the DM said, adding that nine laptops, 19 mobile phones and three registers were seized.

Those arrested and suspended included Inspector Brijesh Kumar and chief clerk Pradip Kumar, transport department officials said.