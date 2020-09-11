20 arrested for graft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

20 arrested for graft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Sep 11 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 15:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty people including two state transport department employees were arrested following a vigilance department raid at the sub-divisional transport office here.

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said on Friday that vigilance department teams of Lucknow and Bareilly had met him on Thursday and informed about corruption in the transport office.  

Later, a raid with the help of local administration was carried out at the transport office and two employees and 18 touts were arrested, the DM said.  

Rs 4 lakh in cash has been recovered from them and the arrested employees have been suspended, the DM said, adding that nine laptops, 19 mobile phones and three registers were seized.

Those arrested and suspended included Inspector Brijesh Kumar and chief clerk Pradip Kumar, transport department officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Corruption
Uttar Pradesh
Arrested

What's Brewing

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 