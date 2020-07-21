23% of Delhiites infected by Covid-19 in last six months: Sero Survey

Almost one-fourth of Delhi's 1.9 crore population has been infected by Covid-19 over the past six months, a serological survey conducted in the national capital has said.

The study by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government was conducted between June 27 and July 10 by surveying 21,387 people. It indicates that the Covid-19 cases in the capital is more widespread than the number of confirmed cases, which stood at 1,25,096 as on Monday.

NCDC Director Sujeet Kumar Singh told a press conference, "the sero surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID19 infection among general community of Delhi. Nearly six months in to the pandemic, 22.86 per cent (in a range of 22.24 per cent to 23.50 per cent) people affected...However, the remaining 77 per cent are still vulnerable and the containment measures need to continue with the same rigour."

Eight of the 11 districts in the capital have more than 20 per cent sero-prevalence. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene and cough etiquette must be followed strictly, he said.

Central district has the highest prevalence of 27.86 per cent followed by North-East district (27.7 per cent) and Shahdara (27.61 per cent). The lowest prevalence is reported from South-West district at 12.95 per cent.

"The results of the sero-prevalence study show that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 per cent. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

On the procedure of the survey, the ministry said, blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking written informed consent and then their sera were tested for IgG antibodies and infection using COVID KAVACH ELISA approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research. It is one of the largest sero-prevalence studies conducted in the country using the ELISA testing.

The tests help in identification of presence of antibodies in the general population. The test performed is not a diagnostic test but only provides information about past infection due to SARSCoV-2 in individuals who test positive, the ministry said.