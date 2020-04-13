25 new COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu & Kashmir take tally to 270

The increase of coronavirus cases in Kashmir continued on Monday with 25 new positives, including 12 non-locals, taking the toll of the viral infection patients in J&K to 270.

“25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K. All from Kashmir. Total now at 270. Further details in daily bulletin being released shortly,” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Reports said among 25 positive cases, nine were from Bandipora district three from Baramulla, one from Kulgam while 13 others are non-local residents. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said non-locals, who tested positive include religious preachers from Delhi, Gujarat and Kerala and were already under quarantine.

On Sunday a lady doctor and a para-regiment soldier were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu division.

With toll at 270 on Monday, the number of cases has almost doubled every five-to-seven days. On April 8, the toll of COVID-19 in J&K stood at 139. On 1 April, the number of cases stood at 62.

With the government deciding to scale-up COVID19 testing in Kashmir in the coming days, the number of positive cases is expected to see a huge jump. Sources said the two labs in Kashmir at SKIMS and CD Hospital have been directed to increase their testing capacity and help the government to “test and treat COVID19 infected people early and prevent further spread of the viral infection in J&K”.

The government has also directed each district to collect at least 70 samples of suspected cases every day and send these for testing. The goal, an official in the health department said, is to “finish in five days” testing all individuals currently in quarantine and the contacts of those who tested positive.