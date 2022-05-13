26 dead, 12 injured as fire engulfs commercial building in west Delhi

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.
Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.
According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.45 pm following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.
The fire broke out in the building near pillar number 544 of the Delhi metro.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted around 10.50 pm that "the fire was doused".
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search
Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you
DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips
Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s
Building prosperous villages
Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns
Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years