26 dead as fire engulfs building in west Delhi

26 dead, 12 injured as fire engulfs commercial building in west Delhi

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 23:28 ist
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.45 pm following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out in the building near pillar number 544 of the Delhi metro.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted around 10.50 pm that "the fire was doused".

India News
Delhi
Fire

