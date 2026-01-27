<h2>India-EU announce mega FTA; PM Modi calls it New Delhi's biggest trade deal ever</h2>.<p>Colloquially known as the, 'mother of all deals', India and Europe on Tuesday announced that both the sides were sealing an ambitious free trade agreement which will boost economies of India as well as the group of 27 European nations.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-eu-announce-mega-fta-pm-modi-calls-it-new-delhis-biggest-trade-deal-ever-3875920">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Big people from all parties involved in illegal sand extraction’: Karnataka HM Parameshwara</h2>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that “big people from all parties” are involved in illegal sand mining, a candid admission that came days after a woman lawmaker was ‘threatened’ by mafiosi in the Raichur district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/big-people-from-all-parties-involved-in-illegal-sand-extraction-karnataka-hm-parameshwara-3876191">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses cool over 'DKS' chants at Congress event</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah snapped at a few people chanting in support of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at an event on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/video-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-loses-cool-over-dks-chants-at-congress-event-3876013">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Baseless reports': NRI businessman Yusuff Ali denies mediations with Shashi Tharoor on CPI(M) alliance</h2>.<p>Malayali NRI businessman Yusuff Ali has denied reports that he held talks with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the latter's possible alliance with CPI(M).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/baseless-reports-nri-businessman-yusuff-ali-denies-mediations-with-shashi-tharoor-on-cpim-alliance-3876074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-EU 'mother of all deals' signed | From European cars to aircraft and pasta: How the tariff will change</h2>.<p>India and the European Union (EU) announced the historic free trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-eu-mother-of-all-deals-signed-from-european-cars-to-aircraft-and-pasta-how-the-tariff-will-change-3875854">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No price reduction; India-EU FTA to drive tech innovation in auto sector: Mercedes-Benz India chief</h2>.<p>The India-EU FTA will strongly drive technological innovation within the Indian automotive sector, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said on Tuesday, while ruling out any price reduction of the company's vehicles in the foreseeable future after the deal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/no-price-reduction-india-eu-fta-to-drive-tech-innovation-in-auto-sector-mercedes-benz-india-chief-3875967">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Ayodhya GST Commissioner cries while resigning over Seer’s remarks on PM and Yogi</h2>.<p>A day after the resignation of the state administrative service officer Alankar Agnihotri in protest against alleged humiliation of Swami Avimukteshwarananda and the new UGC Regulation, Ayodhya GST Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned on Tuesday (January 27) expressing ‘anguish’ over the Seer’s allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/watch-ayodhya-gst-commissioner-cries-while-resigning-over-seers-remarks-on-pm-and-yogi-3876187">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kharge slams BJP over ‘patka’ row, says Opposition leaders insulted on Republic Day</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday debunked ruling BJP's allegations that Rahul Gandhi refused to wear a north-eastern 'patka' at the President's ‘At Home’, saying that the allegations are made by people who "insult" the Constitution by making two Leaders of Opposition sit in the third row and are scared to visit the north-east.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/all-allegations-by-bjp-wrong-congress-prez-mallikarjun-kharge-over-rahuls-patka-row-3876124">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Madras High Court sets aside order directing censor board to grant U/A certificate for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'</h2>.<p>A Division Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a direction of a single-judge to immediately grant censor clearance to Vijay-starrer film Jana Nayagan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/madras-high-court-sets-aside-order-directing-censor-board-to-grant-ua-certificate-for-vijays-jana-nayagan-3875748">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Abhishek Sharma: India's 'cheat code' for T20I World Cup</h2>.<p>To hammer 68 runs off 20 balls is impressive, but to do that without playing out a single dot ball is unheard of.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/abhishek-sharma-indias-cheat-code-for-t20i-world-cup-3875768">Read more</a></p>