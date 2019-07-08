29 dead in accident on Yamuna Expressway

29 people died on Monday morning when a bus heading from Lucknow to Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway skidded and fell into a drain 50 feet below the road.

"One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. 20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest.", the UP Police tweeted shortly after the accident.

The Police also said that DGP UP OP Singh has directed to carry out relief & rescue work in full swing and is supervising it personally and that all senior officers are present at the spot.

According to reports, the driver of the bus fell asleep on the wheel just before losing control of the vehicle. The UP CM's Office has expressed its condolences and asked authorities to help the injured and the families of the deceased.