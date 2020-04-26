293 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, tally jumps to 2,918

Delhi, on Sunday, reported 293 people testing positive, resulting in a massive jump in the city's tally, inching closer to 3,000, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provided a glimmer of hope in the fight against the pandemic.

With fresh cases, Delhi has now recorded 2,918 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. No death was reported during the day.

Eight persons were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the total to 877, according to the official medical bulletin issued late Sunday night.

The surge in the number of cases was reported hours after Kejriwal said that the infection rate appears to be slowing down in the capital. Citing statistics, he said that 850 cases were reported in the seventh week of the pandemic arriving in Delhi and it has reduced to 622 new cases last week.

Twenty-one people had died in the seventh week as against nine deaths were reported last week, he said 260 patients had recovered in the seventh week as against 580 last week.

Between April 19 and 25, an analysis of the figures provided in medical bulletins showed that there were 752 deaths during the week. On April 19, there were 110 cases, which dipped to 78 on April 20 and to 75 the next day.

However, on April 22, it further rose to 92. The increasing trend continued for the next two days with 138 and 128 on April 23 and 24 respectively while on April 25, it again dipped to 111.

Delhi also added two more containment zones to the list, taking the total to 97.