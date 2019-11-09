297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2019, 22:08pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 22:08pm ist
Photo for representation.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are supposed to ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers between 8 am and 8 pm.

The violation of the rule attracts a fine of Rs 4,000.

On Saturday, odd-numbered cars were allowed to ply. A total of 297 challans were issued to those who were found using their even-numbered cars, the officials said.

The road rationing scheme will remain in force till November 15, barring November 11 and 12, when the rule will be lifted to ensure hassle-free commute for devotees on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Comments (+)
 