3 arrested with smuggled Indian currency and gold

The DRI has arrested three men for allegedly carrying cash and eight kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore concealed in a specially-built cavity behind the armrest of a car after being smuggled from Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

Munnawar Alam, Mohammad Faisal and Altaf, who were travelling in a car in Kolkata on Tuesday, were intercepted following a tip-off, they said.

During questioning, they admitted to be carrying smuggled gold bars concealed in a specially-built cavity behind the armrest in the rear seat of the vehicle, the officials said.

The eight kg gold along with the Indian currency, cumulatively valued at Rs 3.29 crore, smuggled into India from Bangladesh was seized and the three persons were arrested, they said.