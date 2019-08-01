3 dead after wall collapses in IIT-Kanpur

Three labourers including two women were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday when a portion of a wall at an under-construction building in the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur collapsed and fell on them, police said.

The labourers were at the construction site of the Earth Science Department building of the IIT when the incident occurred, they said.

After getting information about the wall collapse, police reached the site and launched a rescue operation with the help of local people, Kalyanpur SHO Ashwani Pandey said.

"The labourers were pulled out from the debris. Three of them were found dead while another was seriously injured. The injured, identified as Pavitra, was admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where his condition was said to be critical," the SHO said.

The deceased was identified as Robin and Pinki, both in the 20s, and Munni (aged around 45), police said.

In a statement, IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The construction was being carried out under the control and supervision of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"On preliminary assessment, it has been noticed that a temporary wall in the basement collapsed under which four labourers got buried. They were immediately taken out and rushed to the LLR Hospital where three labourers succumbed to the injuries and one is still in critical condition. The matter is already reported to the district administration. The CPWD officers have been asked to submit a detailed incidence report," Karandikar said in the statement.

He also said, "On behalf of the campus community, I express deep sorrow to the family members of the deceased. The CPWD officers have been instructed to fulfil all obligations with regard to further legal course of action and compensation to the family and ensure proper treatment to the injured labour."