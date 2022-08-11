3 soldiers killed in suicide attack in J&K army camp

In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base, news agency ANI reported, quoting Indian Army officials.
Both terrorists have been killed while three Army troops have lost their lives.
In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives. Operations in progress: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/57coXZTa6j
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
Operations are in progress.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube