3 soldiers killed in suicide attack in J&K army camp

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 08:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base, news agency ANI reported, quoting Indian Army officials.

Both terrorists have been killed while three Army troops have lost their lives.

Operations are in progress.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist attack
India News
Indian Army

