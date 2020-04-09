3 Tablighi Jamaat members test COVID-19 positive in UP

3 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 09 2020, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 09:02 ist
He said the Jamaat members had already been quarantined. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Three members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, they had taken samples of 27 members of the Jamaat, three of which were found infected with the infection.

He said the Jamaat members had already been quarantined.

He said, meanwhile, a woman from the district tested positive for the virus in Noida.

Precautionary measures have been taken after receiving reports of the four cases, he said.

