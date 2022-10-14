36 J&K police personnel prematurely retired on charges of misconduct

Continuing its tirade against employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday prematurely retired 36 police personnel from the service, sources told DH.

They said the government after scrutinizing records of government servants in terms of Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956 regulating cases of employees with inefficient working and service misconduct, along with departmental internal reviews, ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel.

A senior officer in the government said that in its resolve to make administration efficient and transparent, the government is taking firm action against the employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency.

The designated review committee had found instances of underperformance, criminal cases and corruption cases against these personnel, he said. All the 36 police officials have doubtful integrity and exhibited lack of dedication towards assigned duties.

While taking the action, the committee had recommended that it would be in public interest to retire them prematurely in terms of Article 226 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

The authorities, while taking a serious view have directed that all such similar cases may be identified and action may be initiated.



Besides, the public servants have been asked to remain cautious while discharging their official duties and any such public servant who is found to be involved in any official misconduct, inefficient in public service deliverance and corruption, shall not be allowed to continue in the government service, the officer added.