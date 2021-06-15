40 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officers to be inducted into IAS

About 40 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) are soon being inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) following which they will get AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territories) cadre.

It will be after a gap of nine years that the induction process will be done. Among the officers to be inducted into the IAS, a few have already retired from the service. The General Administration Department (GAD) of J&K government, which functions as nodal agency for the induction, has formally set the process in motion.

“Stagnation of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service officers is being addressed. In last 2-3 months 200+ have got promoted. More in offing. Their induction into IAS is under process. In return all should dedicate themselves in the service of people wherever they are posted (sic),”Commissioner secretary, GAD, Manoj Dwivedi, tweeted.

Besides benefiting the JKAS officers, their induction into IAS will also help the J&K government to overcome shortage of IAS officers in the UT. Till the end of last year, out of stipulated cadre strength of 137 IAS officers, there were only 58 serving officers in J&K and of these, at least nine were on deputation to the government of India.

Sources said the JKAS officers who will be inducted into the IAS, will get the AGMUT cadre. After the revocation of special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two union territories (UTs) in 2019, Union Home ministry merged J&K cadre into AGMUT in January this year.

“Tentative vacancies worked out reveal that about 35-40 JKAS officers are likely to be inducted into the IAS and will be allotted different years of induction,’’ they said and added the 1999 batch of the JKAS is likely to be the major beneficiary of inductions.

However, at the same time, decks will be cleared for inductions of 2000 and 2001 batch of JKAS officers, they added.