50% COVID-19 cases in Gujarat result of local transmission, 2 cases indicate community transmission

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 69 on Monday morning which includes six deaths. Out of these cases, more than 50% of positive cases are a result of local transmission.

If sources in the government are to be believed, there were at least two cases in which the patients have died but their source of infection remains undetected. That means the "state has at least two community transmission cases that is the third stage of the pandemic."

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Although the government is yet to announce it, a senior health officer with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) told DH, "The death of two persons - a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man - in Ahmedabad are certainly a result of community transmission as their source of infection couldn't be traced."

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi didn't respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts. However, on Sunday evening, Ravi had indicated during a press conference that the "next two weeks are crucial."

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here

Local transmission happens when the infection is spread by local contact from people who carried the infection from abroad and was detected only in the country. The World Health Organisation categorises this situation as stage II of the outbreak of the virus. The next stage is community transmission that spreads rapidly since people are not aware of those who are exposed to the contagion.

According to the data released by the state government on Monday, 33 people were infected locally while 32 cases were of those who have travelled abroad.

Out of the six deaths, three got infected locally, one had returned from a foreign country while the other two had travelled internally. Sources said that there are more positive cases in which the source of infection is not known. For instance, In Bhavnagar, the source of infection of a mother and son is not known.