6 held for rape, murder of two Dalit sisters in UP

6 held for rape, murder of two Dalit sisters in UP

The SP said that the accused will be booked under stringent provisions of the IPC, including the POCSO Act

IANS
IANS, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Sep 15 2022, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 10:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The main accused, Chhotu Gautam, has confessed that he wanted to marry one of the girls. However, upon her refusal, he and his friends kidnapped the girls, raped and murdered them before hanging their bodies on the tree.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Suman, said that the main accused has also confessed that he showed the girls to his friends before committing the crime.

The girls' family members have also identified the accused who had abducted the girls on a motor bike from their home on Wednesday afternoon.

The SP said that the accused will be booked under stringent provisions of the IPC, including the POCSO Act.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lakhimpur Kheri
Rapes
Crimes against women
India News
murder
Dalits

What's Brewing

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 