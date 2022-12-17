6-year-old girl abducted from park, raped; auto driver held 

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting a six-year-old girl from a park and then raping her in his vehicle in Punjab.

As per an Indian Express report citing the Ludhiana police, the accused kidnapped the girl at around 5.30 pm on Thursday while she was playing in the park. After committing the crime, he dropped the girl back at the park at 10:30 pm.

The latter reportedly informed her parents about the incident following which they filed a police complaint. After receiving the complaint, the police scanned CCTV cameras in the area. One of the cameras captured Sukhdev taking the girl away in his vehicle.

The accused — identified as Sukhdev Singh (40) — was arrested.

The accused allegedly lured the minor into his auto with chocolates after which he repeatedly raped her, said Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of the Dugri police station. The accused was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

The minor was admitted to a hospital and is currently stable, as per the police. Police have filed an FIR against the accused under section 376AB and 363 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Dugri police station.