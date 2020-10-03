69 new Covid-19 cases in Ladakh; tally reaches 4,429

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 69 fresh Covid-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,429, while 42 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The region has recorded 61 deaths -- 35 in Kargil district and 26 in Leh district -- since the outbreak of the pandemic while 3,274 patients have so far recovered from the infection, the officials said.

Of the 69 new cases, 64 were reported from Leh and five from Kargil.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Thirty-one Covid patients in Leh and 11 more in Kargil were discharged after successful treatment, the officials said, adding that the number of active patients in Ladakh stands at 1,094, 766 in Leh, and 328 in Kargil.