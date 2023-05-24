7 killed, more than 15 hurt in 2 road accidents in MP

7 killed, more than 15 injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • May 24 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven persons were killed and more than 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Dewas and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. In Dewas, four persons died after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at around 4 am on a jail square on Indore-Bhopal bypass road.

A family was going towards Indore in the auto-rickshaw. A dumper truck coming from the opposite site overturned after breaking the road divider and hit the auto-rickshaw, Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya said.

A woman, her two children aged 2 and 3, who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, and a person sitting in the truck were killed, the official said. The woman's husband was injured and undergoing treatment, he said. In Umaria district, three persons were killed and 15-20 others injured when a bus overturned at Ghangri overbridge in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle, divisional commissioner (Rewa division) Rajiv Sharma said.

The bus was carrying people to attend a programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bharola, officials said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment, Sharma said. Financial help will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured persons as per government provisions, he said.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Road accident

