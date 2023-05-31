7 more cheetahs to be released in 3 phases in June

7 more cheetahs to be released in 3 phases in June

This is the third review of the cheetah introduction programme in the last five days after three cubs died on a single day due to a heatwave-like condition

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 22:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Seven more cheetahs will be released in the wild of Kuno National Park in three phases beginning in June, as per the decisions taken by the steering committee on Project Cheetah on Wednesday.

“We agreed that seven more cheetahs will be released in three phases from around the third week of June. Each release will be separated by a timeline of 2-3 days,” Rajesh Gopal, chairman of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee told DH.

“This will happen after a basic GIS-based landscape fragmentation analysis to decide the vulnerability of settlements prone to human cheetah interface,” he said.

Read | Explained | Survival and mortality rates in cheetah cubs

These were among the key outcomes of the first meeting of the new 11-member steering committee formed last week.

This is the third review of the cheetah introduction programme in the last five days after three cubs died on a single day due to a heatwave-like condition. The other two meetings were chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The land fragmentation analysis will be conducted in Kuno and Sheopur districts and will involve experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

As per the release plan, one male and one female will be released first, following which a second male that was released earlier but strayed outside Kuno and had to be darted, will be set free once again. The remaining four will be released in batches of two males and two females.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cheetah
Project Cheetah
India News
Kuno National Park
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 