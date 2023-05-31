7 more cheetahs to be released in 3 phases in June

Seven more cheetahs will be released in the wild of Kuno National Park in three phases beginning in June, as per the decisions taken by the steering committee on Project Cheetah on Wednesday.

“We agreed that seven more cheetahs will be released in three phases from around the third week of June. Each release will be separated by a timeline of 2-3 days,” Rajesh Gopal, chairman of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee told DH.

“This will happen after a basic GIS-based landscape fragmentation analysis to decide the vulnerability of settlements prone to human cheetah interface,” he said.

These were among the key outcomes of the first meeting of the new 11-member steering committee formed last week.

This is the third review of the cheetah introduction programme in the last five days after three cubs died on a single day due to a heatwave-like condition. The other two meetings were chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The land fragmentation analysis will be conducted in Kuno and Sheopur districts and will involve experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

As per the release plan, one male and one female will be released first, following which a second male that was released earlier but strayed outside Kuno and had to be darted, will be set free once again. The remaining four will be released in batches of two males and two females.