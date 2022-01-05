7-yr-old begins early campaign for father in UP

7-year-old begins early campaign for father in Uttar Pradesh

Her father Pawan Pandey, a former student leader, is aiming to contest from Ayodhya for the third time

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya,
  • Jan 05 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 12:27 ist
She has started campaigning for her father Tej Narain Pandey a.k.a Pawan Pandey, a claimant for a Samajwadi Party ticket from Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo

Gauri Pandey is just seven years old but is already adept at campaigning.

She has started campaigning for her father Tej Narain Pandey a.k.a Pawan Pandey, a claimant for a Samajwadi Party ticket from Ayodhya.

Gauri begins campaigning at 7 am and goes from door to door seeking votes for her father. She is accompanied by a group of women, including her mother at times.

A student of class 3, Gauri campaigns for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

"I am seeking votes for my father so that Akhilesh Yadav can become chief minister," Gauri says.

Her father Pawan Pandey, a former student leader, is aiming to contest from Ayodhya for the third time.

Pandey made his electoral debut in 2012 Assembly election as Samajwadi Party candidate and defeated BJP stalwart Lallu Singh, who is now an MP from Faizabad.

He lost the elections in 2017 but is confident of regaining his seat now.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 