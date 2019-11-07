8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan refused accommodation

Eight feet two-inch tall Sher Khan, a resident of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, could not have imagined that his height could be an "issue" in securing hotel accommodation.

Khan, who had arrived in the city to witness the Afghanistan-West Indies one day international, which was played at Ikana stadium here on Wednesday, was allegedly denied accommodation by many hotels in the city owing to his "height" and "appearance".

Khan, who claimed to be in possession of all relevant documents, said that he went to several hotels in the city on Tuesday searching for a room but he was refused accommodation.

Although Khan said that the hotels did not specify any reason behind their refusal, the employees at some hotels said that his appearance was "intimidating" and that he was "too tall".

A frustrated Khan later approached the local police and sought their help in getting a room. The cops, after checking his documents, took him to a hotel and persuaded it to provide accommodation to the Afghan national.

''He (Khan) had all the relevant documents... there was no reason for refusing him a room... we helped him in getting the same," said a cop from local police station.

Khan was the centre of attention even at the cricket stadium, according to the reports.