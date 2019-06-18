8 injured as militants hurl grenade at police station

A day after two soldiers were killed in an IED blast in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, eight civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at a police station in the same district on Tuesday.

Reports said militants hurled a grenade towards police station, Pulwama, 32 kms from here, which exploded on the roadside, injuring eight pedestrians.

Among the injured, two critically wounded were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, it added.

Following the blast, the security forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers. There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in the past and what is worrisome for the security forces is that these attacks are coming up at a time when they are already on a high alert.

The latest incident happened a day after militants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle in Arihal village of Pulwama on June 17 evening when an Army patrol was moving in the area. Nine soldiers and two civilians were injured in the incident. Two injured soldiers succumbed in the hospital later, reports said.