93 terrorists killed in J&K after Pulwama attack: Govt

Ninety-three terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama terror attack, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

As compared to the corresponding period of 2018, it also said, the first half of 2019 has witnessed a reduction in terrorists initiated incidents by 28%, reduction in net infiltration by 43% and increase in neutralisation of terrorists by 22%.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Upper House.

"Till date, 93 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces since Pulwama attack," he said.

The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in conspirators, suicide attacker and vehicle provider getting identified. Further, the operations on the ground have resulted in neutralisation of the conspirator, his associate, and the vehicle owner, he added.