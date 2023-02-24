AAP's Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of key MCD meet

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 10:53 ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Bawana councillor, Pawan Sehrawat, joins BJP. Credit; Twitter/@ANI

Ahead of the crucial MCD House meeting on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.

The AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor to work on fulfiling AAP's '10 guarantees'

Malhotra said there was "dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

The House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday will reconvene around 10 am on Friday for elections of six members of the standing committee.

