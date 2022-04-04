AAP holds protest, demands removal of toll plazas from Jammu-Pathankot highway

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) held a protest on Monday, demanding that toll plazas on the Jammu-Pathankot highway be removed, officials said.

AAP leader Advocate Manish Chopra along with 200 activists and lawyers took out a protest rally at the Sarore toll plaza, they said.

"The toll plazas in Jammu and Kashmir should be removed. There are no toll plazas in Union Territories. Jammu and Kashmir should either be given back the status of state or toll plazas should be removed," Chopra told the reporters.

According to the policy of setting up toll plazas by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, they should be erected every 60 kilometres, he said.

"Two toll plazas have been set up in a span of fewer than six kilometres, which is illegal. This should be removed," the AAP leader said.

Hitting out at the BJP for "failure on all fronts" in Jammu and Kashmir, the AAP leaders asked the travellers not to pay toll at the plaza.

As a mark of protest, the demonstrators presented flowers to the toll plaza staff and police personnel during the rally.

