AAP moves SC for timely conduct of local bodies polls in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party has approached the Supreme Court questioning the "arbitrary" decision of the State Election Commission to postpone the Municipal Elections of Delhi without any "reasonable grounds", and solely on the basis of unofficial communication from the Union government.

In a writ petition, the Delhi's ruling party sought a direction to conduct polls for Councillors in a free and fair manner before expiry of the term of the local bodies in May, 2022.

The petition pointed out on March 9, the State Election Commission issued a press note for conducting the polls in April. However, half an hour later, another press note was issued stating that it had received communication from the Lieutenant Governor conveying “Government of India’s intention to bring a legislation in the ongoing session for unification of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi”.

It claimed influence of the Union government in the process had hit the independence of the poll panel. The plea asked whether the State Election Commission can be influenced by an unofficial communication sent by the central government to defer Municipal Elections which the Commission was otherwise absolutely prepared to schedule and conduct.

It termed the move as "brazen" attempt to influence the state poll panel in "flagrant meddling" of elections.

"As no subsequent formal notification, agenda or communication regarding the merger of the corporations has come from the state, it clearly showed the delaying tactics to hamper the free and fair conduct of elections beyond the constitutionally mandated period of five years, as per Article 243U of the Constitution," it said.

The development, which affected the sanctity of impartial elections, must be immediately stemmed by the court, the plea said.

