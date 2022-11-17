AAP trade wing to issue separate manifesto for MCD polls

The trade wing of the AAP will release a separate manifesto for the upcoming civic polls. It will also conduct 100 meetings with traders in the lead-up to the high-stakes elections.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month launched the party's 10 guarantees for the civic polls. One of the guarantees was an assurance to end the "inspector raj" and provide other benefits for traders. The party had also said it had fielded more than 30 business leaders in the polls.

In a statement, the party's trade wing said the manifesto would also include issues faced by women traders.

It will also conduct over 100 meetings in Delhi markets in the next 15 days, it said.

AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said these would be small meetings.

Efforts will be made to improve communication with the traders. There will be two to five meetings in each market, they added.

"We will go to markets such as Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, Rohini, Shahdara and Pitampura," the statement said.

The trade wing said the party intended to get rid of the "inspector raj", beautify the markets, ensure a permanent and practical solution to the parking problem, fix the broken roads and abolish conversion and parking fees.

There are also plans to open sealed shops and make the process of granting licences easy and online.

Goyal said the trade wing would issue a separate manifesto for traders and on the basis of their interactions with the business community.

This time, there is 50 per cent participation of women in the corporation elections, the trade wing statement said.

Women traders have their own issues, it said, adding separate meetings would be held with them and their suggestions included in the manifesto.