AAP workers detained on way to gherao BJP office

AAP workers detained on way to gherao BJP office

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 21:06 ist
The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer (C). Credit: Twitter (@AAPPunjab)

Several Punjab AAP leaders and volunteers were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to lay siege to the BJP office in Sector 37 here on Saturday.

They were protesting against the statement of national BJP president J P Nadda, who on Thursday said middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Punjab.

The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer.

The police had put up barricades to stop AAP workers and leaders.

“We came here to gherao the BJP office,” said Hayer while demanding that the BJP should seek apology for “calling farmers as middlemen”.

Hayer claimed that police detained over 40 party leaders and volunteers.

Hayer also urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure guaranteed procurement of all crops at the minimum support price by bringing own laws to protect interests of the farming community.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
BJP
Punjab
Chandigarh
J P Nadda
Amarinder Singh

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 