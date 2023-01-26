AAP's Shelly Oberoi moves SC demanding Delhi's mayoral election to be conducted in time-bound manner

Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

The Delhi mayor election was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors.

AAP leaders said Oberoi approached the court on Thursday and the case is likely to be taken up on Friday.

Earlier, the AAP had accused the BJP of pre-planning the ruckus in the House and claimed that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well of the House holding printed placards.

The first meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by AAP and BJP members.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year.

The BJP managed to win 104 wards.