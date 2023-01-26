AAP's Shelly approaches SC over mayoral election

AAP's Shelly Oberoi moves SC demanding Delhi's mayoral election to be conducted in time-bound manner

AAP leaders said Oberoi approached the court on Thursday and the case is likely to be taken up on Friday.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 16:44 ist
AAP Delhi Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

The Delhi mayor election was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors.

AAP leaders said Oberoi approached the court on Thursday and the case is likely to be taken up on Friday.

Earlier, the AAP had accused the BJP of pre-planning the ruckus in the House and claimed that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well of the House holding printed placards.

The first meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by AAP and BJP members.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year.

The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
New Delhi
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
MCD polls
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 