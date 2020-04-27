Abandoned by hubby and thrown out by landlord, woman gets help from cops in Delhi

COVID-19 is bringing the best and worst out of men and women at the same time. Abandoned by her husband and thrown out by her landlord during the coronavirus lockdown, a young woman from West Bengal was on Delhi streets roaming around with her two children but help has come her way in the form of two policemen who saw her at a food distribution centre.

Last week, the woman was standing in a queue for food when Head Constable Ranvir Nagar and Constable Bheem in south Delhi's Pul Prahladpur saw her. What attracted their attention was that the woman was carrying her belongings on her shoulder while her two children -- one 12-year-old and another seven-year-old -- were clinging to her.

The policemen approached her and enquired about her situation. It was then she opened up her mind.

She told them that she belonged to West Bengal's Dinajpur and her husband has abandoned her and children, leaving the family in the lurch. The husband, whom she met at a construction site in Haryana's Gurugram where she was a daily wager, has switched off his phone and they are not in a position to reach out to him.

Her ordeal did not end there, as her landlord asked her to vacate her rented room, leaving her no choice except to roam around.

Hearing her story, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) R P Meena said, the policemen took her to the landlord and "convinced" him to allow them to stay there. They also asked him not to take rent from the woman till the lockdown is lifted.

After the policemen informed Station House Officer Ajay Pratap Singh, the latter then arranged for food articles for them, including milk.